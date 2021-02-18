'Help is on the way': DPW contracting 100 more plows to clear residential streets

After another snowfall Thursday morning, Indianapolis DPW has signed on up to 100 vendor trucks to plow side streets.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works is contracting 100 more trucks to plow side streets and residential areas after the city has been pounded with snow this week.

Many residents living on side streets and in residential areas report being stuck inside their homes since the winter storm dumped nearly 10 inches of snow on Tuesday. NWS Indianapolis reported another 1.5 inches of accumulation of snow that fell Thursday morning.

DPW announced Thursday it has secured as many as 100 additional vendor trucks to clear side streets and residential streets in the next 24 hours.



"This second significant snowfall has demonstrated that our neighborhoods are in need of extra assistance," Mayor Joe Hogsett said in a release Thursday. "Neighbors along residential streets need this support to address as much as 10 inches of precipitation —and help is on the way."

We hear you. With more snow on Indy roadways after this morning's accumulation, @IndyDPW has secured additional contractors to address side streets & residential roadways not previously plowed this week!



According to DPW, Indy Snow Force crews started plowing intersections with side streets along their normal routes Thursday afternoon. New drivers will come in at 11 p.m. for another 12-hour shift.

DPW said crews will begin in Wayne, Lawrence, Pike, Washington, Decatur and Franklin townships Thursday afternoon. Plows will hit Perry, Center and Warren townships as early as Thursday night.

Vendor crews will work to clear public, residential streets not previously plowed as a part of the key "connector" residential street network. See a map of primary routes and connector streets here. DPW said some residential streets plowed in the next couple days may only be cleared to one lane.