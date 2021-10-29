Dozens of cats removed from abandoned Lawrence house

Police said they received a call Friday morning about dozens of cats possibly living in an abandoned house.

Police said they received a call about several cats living in a house on Meadow Lane, near Pendleton Pike and Oaklandon Road.

Police said preliminary information suggests the house has been abandoned for nearly two weeks.

Police believe between 40-50 cats were left in the house.

Animal control officers took the cats that were still alive to an animal shelter.

Police said the case will be turned over to the prosecutor’s office for possible charges.