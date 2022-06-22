Downtown Lafayette to lose power Wednesday afternoon

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette police said most of downtown will lose power at 2:45 p.m.
Power is expected to be restored by 4:15 p.m.
Duke Energy officials said they are making emergency repairs to a piece of defective equipment on a transmission line.
Duke estimates up to 20,000 customers will be without power.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
