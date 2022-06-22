x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Downtown Lafayette to lose power Wednesday afternoon

Police said the power is expected to be restored by 4:15 p.m.
Credit: WTHR

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette police said most of downtown will lose power at 2:45 p.m.  

Power is expected to be restored by 4:15 p.m. 

Duke Energy officials said they are making emergency repairs to a piece of defective equipment on a transmission line. 

Duke estimates up to 20,000 customers will be without power. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Related Articles

What other people are reading:

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

1 injured in I-65 crash near Boone County