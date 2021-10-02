Downtown Indy TJ Maxx to reopen this weekend

The retailer closed the outlet last year.

INDIANAPOLIS — Workers at a retail store in downtown Indianapolis are getting ready to reopen for the first time in months.

T.J. Maxx closed last year after the building was damaged during the civil in May.

The store made repairs and plans to reopen on Sunday, February 14.

The store is located on Illinois Street near Market Street.

Nearby business owners call it an anchor and say they're happy to see it back online.