Downtown Indy, Inc. cancels Blarney Bash due to weather

INDIANAPOLIS — With temperatures expected to drop and precipitation on the way, Downtown Indy, Inc. has canceled the 2023 Blarney Bash.

Despite the cancellation, there will still be plenty of other ways to celebrate St. Patrick's Day Friday.

Kilroy's, who was partnering with Downtown Indy, Inc. for the party, will still have special Lucky Long islands and 24-ounce beers to drink while checking out the March Madness action on the TVs.

The Athletic Club Foundation will still have the greening of the canal Thursday at 5 p.m. The Indianapolis 500 Gordon Pipers and local band Laughing Jack will perform, and food trucks will be on site.

As of Wednesday, the 41st Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade presented by the Hoosier Lottery was still on. The parade is expected to go on — rain or shine — unless unexpected weather creates unsafe conditions.

Parade festivities start at 9:30 a.m. with a parade tent and block party on North Street between Meridian and Pennsylvania streets.