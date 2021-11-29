Downtown Indy cathedral installs 'inclusive' nativity display

Two new images of the Madonna and Child feature Black and Asian faces. Other images show a refugee Holy Family and an image of a homeless Holy Family.

INDIANAPOLIS — Christ Church Cathedral in downtown Indianapolis is used to getting attention for its nativity displays.

In the past it has put the Holy Family inside a cage as a statement about the government's treatment of immigrant families caught crossing the U.S.-Mexican border.

This year it is hoping to garner attention by installing inclusive representations of the Holy Family.

Two new images of the Madonna and Child feature Black and Asian faces and will be seen in the front windows of the display. Additionally, the back windows will display an image of a refugee Holy Family and an image of a homeless Holy Family.

"Mindful that our neighbors here in the heart of the city come in all colors, immigration status and economic conditions, we want everyone to feel included, welcomed and valued," said Mariann Scott, CCC Canon for the Circle. "I thought to myself, 'When our neighbors experience our vision of the Holy Family, do they see themselves represented?'"

Artist Kelly Latimore gave the church permission to use his creations in this way.