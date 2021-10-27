Full day of in-person Veterans Day events planned downtown

The events were held virtually last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

INDIANAPOLIS — A full schedule events commemorating Veterans Day is returning to downtown Indianapolis next month.

The Veterans Day Council of Indianapolis will host the Veterans Day Awards Breakfast, Veterans Day Service and a live parade on Nov. 11. Last year, events were held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The day starts with the awards breakfast at 8 a.m. in the Arabian Room at the Murat Shrine. Tickets to the breakfast are $20 but do not included the cost of parking.

At 11 a.m., the annual Veterans Day Service will be held on the north steps of the Indiana War Memorial. The service will also be livestreamed on VeteransDayIndy.org.

Immediately following the hour-long service, the parade will start at Michigan and Pennsylvania streets, traveling south on Pennsylvania to New York Street, then west to Meridian and north to its finish at North Street.