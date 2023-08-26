Major Taylor honored in downtown Indianapolis cycling event

IU Health Momentum Indy sponsored the ride as a means of honoring one of Indianapolis' sports legends.

INDIANAPOLIS — Hundreds of cyclists took over the streets of Indianapolis on Saturday to honor a cycling legend.

Taylor was an Indianapolis-born professional cyclist who is considered one of the greatest sprinters the sport has ever seen. He won multiple national championships throughout his career, but even today, few know of his legacy.

His legacy doesn't end at his championships. Taylor, who was Black, faced discrimination throughout his career. He raced during the early 1900's, when racism and racial discrimination was rampant throughout the United States. He was only the second Black world champion in any sport.

"During his time when he was riding in the early 1900's, he faced a lot of racism," said Jennifer Cvar, the executive director of Momentum Indy. "We want to honor what he did and how he handled himself with grace and class."