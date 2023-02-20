Downed sign closes all lanes of S.R. 37 on Indy's south side

The overhead sign support blocked all lanes in both directions near Epler Avenue when it fell Monday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — All lanes of State Road 37/Harding Street near Epler Avenue were blocked Monday morning when an overhead sign support fell across the roadway south of Interstate 465.

A dump truck hit the box truss, causing it to fall, according to INDOT.

Northbound traffic is detouring at Epler Avenue while crews work to clear the metal pipes of the truss.

The dump truck tipped on its side after hitting the sign.

Emergency crews are on the scene but have not confirmed any injuries.

Repairs are expected to last well into Monday afternoon.

Drivers traveling between Martinsville and Indianapolis should plan to use State Road 67 or State Road 135 until repairs can be made.

Traffic exiting I-465 at Harding Street is also backing up due to the crash.