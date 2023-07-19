DoorDash offers usage of SNAP/EBT benefits

The offering of SNAP/EBT payments is DoorDash's latest move in broadening its commitment to food access.

INDIANAPOLIS — A food delivery service is broadening its accessibility to customers at nearly 4,100 stores nationwide.

Wednesday, DoorDash announced that shoppers will now have the ability to pay for their groceries online using the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) benefits.

SNAP/EBT recipients will also be eligible for two free months of the DashPass, the delivery system's membership program that offers $0 delivery fees on eligible orders. The program also includes discounts on restaurant delivery, Package Pickup and more.

The offering of SNAP/EBT payments is DoorDash's latest move in broadening its commitment to food access.