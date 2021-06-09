Doorbell camera captures hit-and-run crash that injured Lafayette woman on her lawn

Cathy Misner was watering flowers Friday when a red Jeep Compass came barreling into the yard, striking her and pinning her against a landscape wall.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette police are looking for the driver of an SUV that struck a woman in her own front yard as she was gardening, and then drove away.

(WARNING: The video in the player above contains images that may be upsetting to some viewers.)

Cathy Misner said she was watering her flowers around 7 a.m. Friday when a red Jeep Compass came barreling into the yard, struck her from behind and pinned her against a garden wall.

Misner said the driver asked her if she was OK. She replied "no," and asked him to call an ambulance.

Instead, she said the driver took off.

The initial incident was captured on Misner’s Ring doorbell camera.

A family member took Misner to the hospital where she was treated for lacerations and a small fracture in one of her legs.

Police say the suspect is a man with grey or light-colored hair between 50 and 60 years old. The vehicle is believed to be a 2006-2011 Jeep Compass.

Lafayette police are investigating the crash.

If you have information regarding the case, contact the Lafayette Police Department at (765) 807-1200, or the anonymous WeTIP Hotline at (800) 78-CRIME.