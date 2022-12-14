Donations to Salvation Army being matched at these central Indiana banks Friday

For one day only, Horizon Bank customers and visitors will have a chance to double the impact of their donations to their local Salvation Army.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Salvation Army is setting up red kettles at select Horizon Bank locations in counties across central Indiana. Every dollar donated will be matched on Friday.

Horizon Bank locations in eight Indiana counties will host special red kettles in their lobbies as part of a $4,000 match challenge on Friday, Dec. 16. For one day only, Horizon Bank customers and visitors will have a chance to double the impact of their donations to their local Salvation Army.

"We are proud to support The Salvation Army's kettle drive again this year," said Josh Shelley, vice president and district manager with Horizon Bank. "With this drive and their other initiatives, they are doing an excellent job serving the most vulnerable populations in our local communities."

Fifteen Horizon Bank branches are participating in the challenge.

If you want to donate, these are the locations where you can find the special red kettles in their lobbies:

307 E. Jackson Street, Attica

507 Three Notch Lane, Bargersville

1216 W. Carmel Drive, Carmel

655 3rd Street, Columbus

100 W. Main Cross Street, Edinburgh

106 W. Columbia Street, Flora

420 N. Morton Street, Franklin

151 Marlin Drive, Greenwood

942 US 31, Greenwood

302 N. Alabama Street, Indianapolis

2134 Greenbush Street, Lafayette

330 N. Creasy Road, Lafayette

301 South Street, Lafayette

2901 E. Market Street, Logansport

1980 Northwestern Avenue, West Lafayette

The donations will help provide housing and support for homeless and abused women, food pantries and feeding programs, emergency financial assistance, youth camps and sports, addiction treatment, and more, the bank said.