Donations to Salvation Army being matched at these central Indiana banks Friday

INDIANAPOLIS — The Salvation Army is setting up red kettles at select Horizon Bank locations in counties across central Indiana. Every dollar donated will be matched on Friday.
Horizon Bank locations in eight Indiana counties will host special red kettles in their lobbies as part of a $4,000 match challenge on Friday, Dec. 16. For one day only, Horizon Bank customers and visitors will have a chance to double the impact of their donations to their local Salvation Army.
"We are proud to support The Salvation Army's kettle drive again this year," said Josh Shelley, vice president and district manager with Horizon Bank. "With this drive and their other initiatives, they are doing an excellent job serving the most vulnerable populations in our local communities."
Fifteen Horizon Bank branches are participating in the challenge.
If you want to donate, these are the locations where you can find the special red kettles in their lobbies:
- 307 E. Jackson Street, Attica
- 507 Three Notch Lane, Bargersville
- 1216 W. Carmel Drive, Carmel
- 655 3rd Street, Columbus
- 100 W. Main Cross Street, Edinburgh
- 106 W. Columbia Street, Flora
- 420 N. Morton Street, Franklin
- 151 Marlin Drive, Greenwood
- 942 US 31, Greenwood
- 302 N. Alabama Street, Indianapolis
- 2134 Greenbush Street, Lafayette
- 330 N. Creasy Road, Lafayette
- 301 South Street, Lafayette
- 2901 E. Market Street, Logansport
- 1980 Northwestern Avenue, West Lafayette
The donations will help provide housing and support for homeless and abused women, food pantries and feeding programs, emergency financial assistance, youth camps and sports, addiction treatment, and more, the bank said.
These are the locations that will benefit from people's donations on Friday:
- The Salvation Army Lafayette Corps Community Center
- The Salvation Army Red Shield Center in Greenwood
- The Salvation Army of Fountain County
- The Indianapolis Harbor Light Center
- The Salvation Army of Columbus
- The Salvation Army of Lafayette
- The Salvation Army of Logansport
- The Ruth Lilly Women and Children's Center in downtown Indianapolis