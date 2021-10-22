Donations fund protective vest for Indiana State Police K-9

PENDLETON, Ind. — An Indiana State Police K-9 is working with an added measure of protection, thanks to charitable donations.
K-9 Mika, who is partnered with a trooper in ISP's Pendleton District trooper, has received a bullet- and stab-protective vest from an organization known as Vested Interest in K9s.
A fundraiser was hosted by Jessica Sutton of the American Legion Riders Post 497 in Indianapolis.
The vest is embroidered with "In memory of Dylan Michael Beck #43." Beck, Sutton's son, had a love for animals. He died in 2015, and Sutton organizes the annual Dylan Beck Ride in his honor.
The vests cost as much as $2,300. You can support Vested Interest in K9s by volunteering or making a donation here or by mail at P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.
The Pendleton District includes Madison, Delaware, Randolph, Henry, Wayne, Rush, Fayette and Union counties.
