Donations fund protective vest for Indiana State Police K-9

PENDLETON, Ind. — An Indiana State Police K-9 is working with an added measure of protection, thanks to charitable donations.

K-9 Mika, who is partnered with a trooper in ISP's Pendleton District trooper, has received a bullet- and stab-protective vest from an organization known as Vested Interest in K9s.

A fundraiser was hosted by Jessica Sutton of the American Legion Riders Post 497 in Indianapolis.

The vest is embroidered with "In memory of Dylan Michael Beck #43." Beck, Sutton's son, had a love for animals. He died in 2015, and Sutton organizes the annual Dylan Beck Ride in his honor.

The vests cost as much as $2,300. You can support Vested Interest in K9s by volunteering or making a donation here or by mail at P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.

The Pendleton District includes Madison, Delaware, Randolph, Henry, Wayne, Rush, Fayette and Union counties.

