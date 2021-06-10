Domestic violence survivor co-authors book sharing her story

Danyette Smith co-wrote a book called "When a Woman's Fed Up" that details the abuse she endured and how she got away.

INDIANAPOLIS — Oftentimes we don't learn of dangerous domestic abuse situations until it's too late. That's why Danyette Smith, a survivor of domestic violence, decided to speak up and share her story.

"It wasn't until a gun was put to my head that I knew that death could be knocking at my door," Smith said while reading the book out loud.

She co-wrote a book called "When a Woman's Fed Up" that details the abuse she endured and how she got away. She hopes it sparks courage in other survivors to get help immediately.

"I couldn't see the future. I feared for my life," Smith read.

"Whew, I can't keep going," she added looking up from the book.

She also works with the group "Silence No More," a domestic violence advocacy group that spreads awareness and support.

For those in need of help, there are 24-hour hotlines you can call, centers offering a safe place to stay, legal assistance and financial help.