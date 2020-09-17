Domestic terrorism threats on the rise in Indiana and across the country

The FBI’s Indiana Field Office said that in the first six months of 2020, there have been 55 domestic terrorism arrests and 35 international terrorism arrests across

INDIANAPOLIS — The threat of domestic terrorism is on the rise.

“Across the country the threat is rising, and in Indiana,” said FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan.

In Indiana, “there’s a dozen (domestic terror threats) per month,” said Keenan.

The FBI’s Indiana Field Office said that in the first six months of 2020, there have been 55 domestic terrorism arrests and 35 international terrorism arrests across the country.

"Previous years it's (the number of domestic and international terrorism arrest have) been pretty even," he said.

The FBI said that in 2019, there were about 107 domestic terrorism arrests and 121 international arrests. Some factors that may have contributed to the downwards trend in international terrorism are the travel restriction from the pandemic, the work by the military and intelligence community said Kennan. This upward trend for domestic terrorism nationally is one that is being mirrored in Indiana.

Keenan said the majority of the threats are coming from two main ideological bases: anti-government and race-based hate.

The greatest domestic terror threats

The anti-government domestic terrorism threats are “sovereign citizens extremism, militia extremism, anarchist's extremism. Those are generally the breakdowns," according to Keenan.

When it comes to race based hate domestic terror threats, Keenan said in Indiana, it’s more of the white nationalist's extremism.

The potential domestic terrorists aren’t necessarily part a formal organization.

“The lone offenders across the states have really become the big worry because they’ve actually had the most victims,” said Keenan while highlighting the El Paso shooting. Twenty-two people were killed and dozens more were injured in the domestic terror attack “due to racially motivated violent extremism. That was also and anti-government extremism as well," Keenan said.

Because many lone wolves often self-radicalize online, there’s less connections, less communications. Keenan said those people "can sometimes fly under the radar."

And that’s why he said it’s important for people who see someone being radicalized, who notice a change in behavior, to notify the FBI.

There’s been an uptick in domestic terrorism since 9/11, but 2020 is different.

“The developments of the past year have really electrified far right extremists across the country,” said Senior Research Analyst at the Southern Poverty Law Center Cassie Miller. The Southern Poverty Law Center is a nonprofit which monitors activities of domestic hate and extremists and built and maintains the Civil Rights Memorial Center.

2020 is a breading ground for domestic terrorism

“We’re in the midst of a global pandemic, we’re experiencing a climate crisis, an economic downturn and we have historical levels of political polarization and in an atmosphere of rampant misinformation where people have trouble figuring out where the threat lies," Miller said. "And people are afraid and looking for ways to explains what’s happening around them."

The current events in 2020 are almost a breeding ground for increased recruitment among extremists, radicalization and domestic terror threats.

Keenan said the factors contributing to domestic terrorism “remain consistent.”

“They are socio-political factors, racial tensions, perceived government overreach or law enforcement overreach, or reaction to certain legislation,” he added.

"What we’re seeing now is extremists are trying to take advantage of this political unrest and use these protests as a stage to confront the people they see as their political enemies," Miller said.

And although not appearing to be the majority of the population, white supremacists and white nationalist-based groups are on the rise.In 2019, the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) Counted 155 white nationalist groups. “That was a 55 percent increase from the year before,” said Miller.

While the number of hate groups across the country has decreased from 1,020 hate groups across the US in 2018 to 940 hate groups in 2019, the number of: anti-immigrant, anti-LGBT, neo-Volkisch and white nationalist hate groups have increased in the past year. But the rise in white nationalism and white supremacy aren’t issues reserved for southern states or only a national landscape.

The burden of being a historian

“The Midwest is king of a tinderbox,” said Miller. “It has some of the most segregated cities in the country. And Indiana was one of the strongholds of the Klan in the 1920’s and it’s still very much dealing with that legacy."

James Madison is a professor emeritus at Indiana University Bloomington’s History Department and author of “The Ku Klux Klan In the Heartland.”

“There’s a real burden being a historian because you see things like the proud boys, and it just sets off sparks of anger and frustration that at this point in our history we still have people” that support the ideology of white supremacy and white nationalism said Madison.

Whether it’s the Proud Boys marching in Kalamzaoo, Michigan in 2020; Alt Right Protests in Portland, Oregon in 2017; White Supremacists in Charlottesville,VA in 2017 many of these white nationalists or white supremacists are often draped in American Flags. In an age of misinformation, and social media propaganda, those who are not paying close enough attention, those who are susceptible to radicalization, may have a hard time deciphering the difference between patriotism and white nationalism.

“The Klan of the 1920 carried more American flags that probably any other group in American history,” said Madison. “A primary objective of the Klan in the 1920’s (was) there’s us and then there’s others who are not 100 percent American. We should never let people claim the American flag as there’s because others are not worthy, and we’re seeing that with a lot of the white nationalists."

Since the death of George Floyd, “right wing vigilantes and far right actors have been on the ground at more than 500 protests across the country,” said Miller.

Simultaneous protests and counter-protests of opposing ideologies have been held in various cities including Mooresville and Crown Point. The FBI’s Indianapolis Field Office warned that simultaneous protests and counter-protests could become flashpoints.

“It can be a powder keg if you have people there inciting violence and you have like-minded individuals, it can turn into something we don’t want to see,” said Keenan.

These confrontations and potentials for violence “will probably only grow as we head closer to the election,” Miller added.

Could protests and counter-protests become a launch point for Civil War?

“Across the spectrum we see a lot more people who believe the country is headed into a civil war,” said Miller. “One of the groups that believes that refers to itself as the Boogaloo Movement."

Although the name Boogaloo “was obviously created to create some kind of deniability, people don’t take it seriously. But I think we definitely should take it seriously,” said Miller.

The FBI’s Indianapolis Field Office said the Boogaloo Movement is treated the same as any other domestic terrorist type of organization.

"They can propagate all the ideology they want no matter how horrible it may be but when they start to propagating violence, intimidation or coercions we can take some investigative steps, and we will do that,” said Keenan.

The Boogaloo Movement doesn’t uphold a singular ideology “they kind of run the gamut of the far right,” said Miller.

But anyone who believes or supports this movement believes the government is tyrannical and needs to be overthrown with a civil war, according to Miller. "So you have people who are libertarians, or white nationalists, racists, all kind of converging over the idea that there’s going to be some sort of wide spread civil conflict,” he said.

“Many of them are openly pushing the country towards this civil war because they think it’s necessary to purge the country of elements and people they see as undesirable,” said Miller.

She said supporter of the Boogaloo movement were first on the ground for the re-open protests and “as the protests for black lives matter kicked off we’ve seen them on the ground more and more” over the last few months.

Miller said supports of the Boogaloo movement aren’t just confronting protesters, their confronting law enforcement as well. “This is a group that’s fundamentally anti-government, they see police, as the main state actors they’re going to come in contact with, so they try to create violent confrontation with law enforcement,” said Miller. Nationally “we’ve seen about a dozen people associated with the Boogaloo movement arrested for other violent plots, on terrorism charges, or one man for two murders.”

Social media memes and posts

Keenan said the radicalization of people online and use of social media “has been a big factor” in the uptick of domestic terror threats this year. After the 2016 election, many social media and intelligence analysts predicted social media could be weaponized ahead of future election to shape public opinion and divide the nation along existing polarizing scars. The FBI said it’s important to vet and fact check posts and information before sharing it across social media.

“Before you share or post something like that, try and see what the origination of that post might be," Keenan said. "Because a lot of times it could be a foreign actor that is trying to divide our country for their own purposes. So before you share something, before you post something try and find the originator of that information."

Social media analysts say it’s also important to fact check information as well. Sometimes information, quotes, video or photos are presented in a misleading manner to divide people. For example, a post of the semi-truck driver who drove into a crowd of protesters on the highway was edited to only show the protestors pulling him out of the truck with the caption “they just pulled the truck driver out,” but there was no context into the fact that he had just driven onto a highway full of people and was arrested for his crime.

Elections

Democracy is built on the trust the democratic process is efficient and trustworthy. Calling an election illegitimate in a democratic society without concrete proof is a threat to democracy.

The FBI's Indianapolis Office said "there is a concern" regarding election related violence.

If there was any violence as a result of outcome of our election, the FBI said it’s prepared.