'Dolphin Mansion': Estate sale gives Indy residents a peek inside the gaudiest home on the block

If you've ever marveled at the many dolphin statues spattered across the lawn of this infamous Kessler Mansion, now's the time to get your hands on one.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Call it an estate sale - if you want.

But for people lined up outside the outlandish, three-story ranch mansion once dubbed a 'Midwestern Vegas Versailles', this was the tour they had been waiting for.

The Dolphin Mansion, an audacious or resplendent piece of real estate depending on who you talk to, has long fascinated people stunned to find this kitschy wonder pop-up alongside the otherwise stately homes on Kessler Boulevard.

Once the home of Indy construction tycoon and self-proclaimed 'pimp' Jerry A. Hostetler, the 11-bedroom, seven bathroom oddity once hosted the likes of the Baha Men and operated as an Airbnb for several years, according to the New York Post.

Up for grabs are dolphin statues, benches that once sat in Union Station and tables with lions emblazoned on the front.

One poolside statue several dolphins had a sticker marked 'Sold' a few hours into the sale. The price tag? $12,500.

Few of the folks looking inside the home were motivated buyers. After years of peering into the home from the street, they just wanted to see the inside.

Longtime Indy resident Maureen Meyer said she remembered driving by the house with her grandparents.

"I've loved it ever since I was a little girl and I saw there was an estate sale. I thought okay, I need to go in and see what it looks like on the inside," she said. "And just conceptualize why someone would create this and what it looks like. So I guess, the design aspect is why I want to go in."