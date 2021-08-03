'Dogs in the hallway' | Indy shelter waives adoption fees to clear shelter

Indianapolis Animal Care Services says there are a number of ways the public can help the shelter as it deals with serious overcrowding.

INDIANAPOLIS — In a desperate attempt to clear out the overflowing animal shelter, Indianapolis Animal Care Services is offering free adoptions and asking the public to consider fostering or volunteering.

IACS is out of space, again. There is very little space for cats, no kennels left for dogs and the shelter said 12 more dogs are being surrendered to the shelter Tuesday, not including the animals that come into the shelter because of an emergency or by Animal Control Officers.

😢WE ARE OVERFLOWING!!! CRATES LINING THE HALLS!😢 Meet Trip! He is about a year old and only weighs 32lbs! He is a lab... Posted by Indianapolis Animal Care Services on Tuesday, August 3, 2021

The shelter shared a video on Facebook showing the current situation and calling on the public to help.

In the video, dog kennels can be seen lining the hallways.

"We have dogs in the hallways, we have dogs in staff offices throughout the building, we even have a dog in our meet and greet room," IACS said in the post. "Cat space is the same. When we say we’re out of space, we’re OUT OF SPACE."

IACS says there's a handful of ways any member of the community can help them out.

Adopt:

First, adoption. The shelter is open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the only exception being Thursday, when it's open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Adoptions are currently free and available animals can be viewed online.

AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION‼️ Meet Draco! He is approximately 4 years old and only weighs 39lbs. Draco is a sweetheart who... Posted by Indianapolis Animal Care Services on Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Pick up your lost pet:

Another way to help is by checking the shelter for your lost dog or cat. IACS says people who are looking for their animal should come to the shelter to see if they are there. IACS asks the public doesn't call or email the shelter to ask if their pet is there.

Foster a pet:

Adoption isn't the only way to help clear space. Anyone can sign up to be a foster to help get as many animals out of the shelter as possible. Fosters help IACS learn more about how the animals behave outside of the stressful shelter environment and this information helps the shelter match pets with their forever family.

📣WE ARE OVERFLOWING!!! WE NEED ADOPTERS and FOSTERS!📣 Hi there! My name is Maverick. I am about 3 years old! I walk... Posted by Indianapolis Animal Care Services on Tuesday, August 3, 2021

IACS said all supplies and medical care are provided by the shelter, fosters just give animals a place to stay.

Help out at the shelter: