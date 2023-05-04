2-year-old boy dead after dog attack in Maryland

While treating the child’s life-threatening injuries, he went into cardiac arrest and died.

BRUNSWICK, Md. — A dog attack that killed a 2-year-old boy in Brunswick, Maryland Tuesday evening came without warning, according to the child's grandmother.

Devastated family members released a photo of the boy but asked WUSA9 not to publish his name.

The dog, a 145-pound Mastiff/Pit mix named "Cash," has lived with the family for five years with no previous aggressive behavior issues, according to grandmother Kim Russell, who witnessed the attack.

“This is just a complete shock,” Russell said as she held back tears. “I just have flashbacks. He was just an angel."

Family members said the attack happened about 5:30 p.m. as an afternoon family gathering for Russell’s birthday was wrapping up at Russell's home in the 400 block of West B Street.

During goodbyes and hugs in Russell's bedroom, Cash grabbed the child without warning and would not let go, Russell explained.

Children had been with the dog all afternoon, family members said.

"I have two older grandchildren. He's practically grown up with them and he never bothered them – never,” Russell said about her dog.

Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Grunwell said he has seen Cash being walked in the community repeatedly over his two years as chief and never witnessed problems.

“They have a history together. They’d played all day. We don’t know why it happened,” Grunwell said.

Grunwell reported two of his officers were first to the house and found the child alive and breathing. Despite immediate efforts to save the boy, which included being airlifted to Frederick's hospital by Maryland State Police, the boy died.

Frederick County Animal Control officers were at the house Wednesday to collect more information.

The dog was seized by Animal Control officers Tuesday evening and remains in quarantine custody of authorities, a county spokesperson said.

Authorities could decide to euthanize the dog after completing an investigation and notifying Russell who has the right to appeal.

The family has started a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral expenses.