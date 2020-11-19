Doctors urge holiday caution as COVID-19 hospitalizations mount

Medical facilities throughout the state are being hit with a staggering number of admissions.

INDIANAPOLIS — Many people typically look forward to this time of year, but for health care workers, Thanksgiving could not be coming at a worse time.

State leaders and doctors did not hold back when talking about it Wednesday.

“We’re inundated. We have an abundance of patients, more than we can quite frankly handle right now,” said Sarah Paturalski at South Bend's Memorial Hospital.

“A number of our staff as well are just emotionally and physically exhausted and need a break,” said Dr. Eric Fish of Schneck Medical Center in Seymour.

The numbers tell the story.

Hospitals throughout the state are being hit with staggering numbers of admissions. For staff, it takes a toll.

“I think 'dire' is a good adjective to use,” said IU Health's Dr. Michele Saysana. “This is like running a marathon, and we’re still running it and we’re not sure what mile we’re at.”

In the next couple of weeks, that marathon may be heading uphill.

Doctors are truly concerned about what holiday gatherings will mean for hospitalizations and they’re begging for help.

“When you’re making your decisions in your everyday life, think of your healthcare team who has been battling this pandemic every day for the past eight months,” said Dr. Fish.

“That’s what I hope that people can look at and think about because we don’t want next year to not have people at the table,” said Dr. Saysana.