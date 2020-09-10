Doctors expect more COVID-19 patients after record number of cases

With many restrictions lifted and some things feeling more normal, doctors fear complacency.

INDIANAPOLIS — The 1,487 COVID-19 cases reported in Indiana Thursday was a new daily record. It follows Wednesday’s case count of 1,267.

Hospital workers say the rise in cases is especially concerning as people return to more normal activity.

“As we pay attention to trends as we have in the past several weeks, this trend of upticks in case counts is concerning to us in the medical field,” said Dr. Graham Carlos. “We know that as case counts go up, hospitalizations may well trail behind.”

At Community Health, doctors say they’ve already started to see an increase, nearly quadruple the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the past week.

Dr. Robin Ledyard says it’s an indication of more community spread.

“This isn’t just from testing going up, we’re actually seeing sicker people end up in our emergency department and end up in the hospital,” said Ledyard.

With Indiana now in stage 5 of reopening and with things feeling more normal, doctors fear complacency.