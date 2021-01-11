'Doc McStuffins' exhibit coming to Children's Museum

INDIANAPOLIS — "Doc McStuffins" is coming to the Children's Museum of Indianapolis.
An exhibit based on Disney Junior's award-winning series will arrive at the museum on Feb. 12.
Kids can enjoy the magical storytelling of Doc McStuffins as they help Doc and her friends in the new McStuffins Toy Hospital.
There's so much for visitors to enjoy through imaginative play and hands-on activities.
