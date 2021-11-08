DiversityX hosting Indianapolis Virtual Career Fair on Monday

The event is aimed at helping minorities, members of the LGBTQIA+ community and people with disabilities find a new career.

INDIANAPOLIS — Recruiter DiversityX is hosting a virtual career fair in Indianapolis to help minorities, members of the LGBTQIA+ community and people with disabilities find a new career.

The Indianapolis Virtual Diversity Career Fair runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 8.

The event is free for all job seekers to meet with more than two dozen employers including AT&T, CVS Health and McKesson.

Registration is required to attend and applicants are encouraged to upload their resume after registering.