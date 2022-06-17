Divers called to Brownsburg crash with SUV in pond

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Divers worked to recover a sunken SUV with people inside from a Brownsburg retention pond Friday morning.
The SUV drove into the pond off West 56th Street east of Northfield Drive following a collision with another vehicle. Four people were inside, according to Brownsburg Fire officials, and at least two were able to get out before the SUV sank in the pond.
All occupants were eventually removed. Officials have not released their conditions or identities.
Police have not said what led to the crash or provided any details about occupants of the other vehicle.
