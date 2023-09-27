'Disney Princess - The Concert' coming to Indy

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. ET.

INDIANAPOLIS — A celebration of the music performed by Disney's princesses will soon fill the air of downtown Indianapolis.

Disney Concerts announced "Disney Princess - The Concert" will be at Clowes Memorial Hall Thursday, March 14, 2024.

The Disney princesses performing at the shows in 2024, including Indianapolis, are:

Lissa deGuzman — Jasmine in Broadway's "Aladdin," "Wicked"

Syndee Winters — Nala in Broadway's "The Lion King," "Hamilton"

Anneliese van der Pol — Broadway's final Belle in "Beauty and the Beast," Disney Channel star of "That's So Raven"

Music director Benjamin Rauhala ("Fiddler on the Roof," "The Secret Life of Bees") and prince Adam J. Levy ("Waitress" on Broadway) will also be joining the princesses.

The 2024 tour will feature new arrangements and song additions, adding the music of some of Disney’s greatest heroes and villains.

Concertgoers are encouraged to dress up in their best royal attire for a night they won't soon forget.