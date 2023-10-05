Disaster recovery centers operating under new hours in 3 Indiana counties

People impacted by the March 31 severe weather have until June 14 to apply for assistance.

INDIANAPOLIS — Disaster recovery centers in three Indiana counties will now operate with new hours.

Residents of Morgan and Johnson counties who were impacted by the March 31 storms, which included an outbreak of more than 20 tornadoes across the state, can still apply for FEMA disaster assistance through June 14.

The disaster recovery centers in both counties will now be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. and then from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Residents of Monroe County will also be receiving assistance after the storms. Recovery specialists will be available to help from FEMA, the state and the Small Business Administration. The center will be open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. during the week and 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday.

You can find the Disaster Recovery Center nearest you using this tool.

"Everyone is encouraged to apply if you live in a declared county,” said FEMA external affairs officer Roberto Baltodano. “Whether if you believe that you may have not had disaster-related damages, you are in a declared county, so come see us. We encourage you to come visit and sit down with us. We want to know your story. We want to know what happened and then help us determine your eligibility."

People can also apply by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, or use the FEMA App.