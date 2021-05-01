Dinosaurs return from extinction for Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru in Indianapolis

More than 70 photorealistic dinosaurs are stalking the Indianapolis area and you can see them all up close.

INDIANAPOLIS — They lived over 200 million years ago and as kids, we could only dream of seeing one in real life. Now, you and your kids can see some dinosaurs over at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

More than 70 photorealistic dinosaurs have returned from extinction for the Jurassic Quest Drive Thru at the Indiana State Fairgrounds and Event Center.

Jurassic Quest's herd of animatronic dinos – from the largest predators to playful baby dinos – are displayed in realistic scenes that allow guests to experience them roaring and moving as they drive through the tour.

The dinosaurs were created in collaboration with paleontologists and a news release said each dinosaur was "painstakingly replicated in every detail, from coloration to teeth size to textured skin, fur or feathers, drawing on the latest research about how we understand dinosaurs and ancient giants of the sea looked and moved."

The drive-thru experience is complete with baby dino trainer meet and greets, photo opportunities and a choose-your-own-audio-adventure tour.