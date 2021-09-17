Dino Stroll coming to Indiana State Fairgrounds

The walking tour of life-like creatures will be at the fairgrounds Sept. 25-26.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fairgrounds are about to turn prehistoric, as Dino Stroll brings dinosaurs to life.

The walking tour features more than 70 life-like creatures, reptiles and dinosaurs — some as large as 20 feet tall and more than 60 feet long. The animated dinosaurs are programmed with moving heads, necks, tails, wings, eyes and mouths. Plus, the make sounds, spray water, and have other features that bring them to life.

Visitors will get the chance to get up close and personal with the creatures and study skeletons, fossils and dinosaur eggs. The Dino Band will also perform.

The tour will be open Sept. 25-26. Tickets are $24.99 per person, and children younger than 2, active military and veterans get free admission.

To purchase tickets, visit dinostroll.com.