Central Indiana restaurants to participate in annual fundraiser to end HIV

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 50 local restaurants are taking part in the annual fundraiser to end HIV in central Indiana.
The 27th annual "Dining Out for Life" takes place Thursday, June 17.
Participating restaurants will donate a portion of all sales on June 17 to the Damien Center, Indiana’s oldest and largest AIDS service organization.
Jacquie's Café in Carmel will donate 100 percent of its sales for breakfast, lunch, dine-in, take-out and catering orders.
Other donations range between 10 and 75 percent.
Click here to see the list of participating restaurants.
What other people are reading:
- 'Lion King' cake just keeps getting sweeter, becomes opportunity to help others
- Magnets in cell phones, smart watches may affect pacemakers, implanted devices
- Yes, Tokyo Olympics are 'a go' despite opposition, pandemic
- Iowa man who risked his life to translate for US Forces faces deportation
- Indiana man faces federal charges, plus 26 other felonies, for violent Portland protests