Central Indiana restaurants to participate in annual fundraiser to end HIV

The 27th annual "Dining Out for Life" takes place Thursday, June 17.
Credit: borisimple - stock.adobe.com
Stock image of a table at a restaurant.

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 50 local restaurants are taking part in the annual fundraiser to end HIV in central Indiana.

The 27th annual "Dining Out for Life" takes place Thursday, June 17.

Participating restaurants will donate a portion of all sales on June 17 to the Damien Center, Indiana’s oldest and largest AIDS service organization.

Jacquie's Café in Carmel will donate 100 percent of its sales for breakfast, lunch, dine-in, take-out and catering orders.

Other donations range between 10 and 75 percent.

Click here to see the list of participating restaurants.

