EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — An "urgent evacuation notice" has been issued on Sunday evening by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Columbiana County officials for anyone living within a mile of the train derailment.

Since approximately 6:30 p.m., a dramatic temperature change was noticed in a rail car in the wreckage of the crash. Officials warn of a "catastrophic tanker failure" which has the potential to cause a deadly explosion of shrapnel capable of traveling up to a mile in all directions.

At approximately 8 p.m., DeWine deployed the Ohio National Guard to the area to assist local authorities.

East Palestine officials have successfully evacuated most individuals within the one-mile radius but said that more than 500 people within the evacuation area have declined to leave their homes.

East Palestine: Residents living within a mile of the train derailment site who have not yet left their homes are asked to immediately evacuate due to the potential of a major explosion. pic.twitter.com/F2BWmBipPx — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) February 6, 2023

Mayor Trent Conaway of East Palestine declared a state of emergency on Saturday, citing a “train derailment with hazardous materials.” Air quality was being monitored throughout a one-mile zone ordered evacuated.

Norfolk Southern said 20 of the more than 100 cars were classified as carrying hazardous materials — defined as cargo that could pose any kind of danger “including flammables, combustibles, or environmental risks.”

According to the Columbiana County Sheriff, those with children in their homes who decline to evacuate may be subject to arrest.