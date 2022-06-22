Developers scrap plan for 'supportive housing complex' at 25th and Delaware

The company expressed disappointment in a letter sent to local residents.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — A proposed "supportive housing complex" for people experiencing homelessness won't be moving forward in Fall Creek Place.

Developers tell 13News the Espero Indianapolis project is off.

The company expressed disappointment in a letter sent to local residents.

Their original vision was a 40-unit complex at 25th and Delaware streets, but neighbors expressed strong opposition. The company said it was made "painfully clear" this is not the time or place for the project.

Developers had proposed the complex to help address the homeless crisis in Indianapolis. It would have provided affordable housing, but some neighbors said they weren't sure it was a good fit for the location.

The apartments would have been located across from Goose the Market and surrounded by residential properties. It was designed with three stories of one-bedroom units, plus onsite health services and job training.

The $12 million proposal received funding - just over a million dollars - through the Indiana Housing and Community Development Agency. The project was set to be paid for in a public-private partnership.

Vecino Group has developed similar projects across the country. Espero Austin opens in the fall. It has the same services as those proposed for Indianapolis, but on a larger scale.