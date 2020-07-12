Despite pandemic, local shop set to see best year

A Carmel retailer is seeing a surprise boost in sales.

CARMEL, Ind. — As the pandemic forces many stores to close, one local retailer is seeing a surprise boost in sales, thanks in part to the Christmas shopping season.

Shane Hartke opened his store Addendum 17 years ago and has enjoyed the success of Carmel’s holiday traditions, many of which have been forced to cancel because of the pandemic.

"The Christkindlmarkt and the ice skating rink has taken away some of the energy that we usually have up here in Carmel City Center this time of year,” Hartke said.



Perhaps that has more people wanting to create the magic of the season in their own homes.



"I have never sold so many Santas and Christmas decor as we have this year,” Hartke exclaimed.



That demand is part of what's leading Hartke to what will likely be his best year ever, something he never expected back in the bleakness of March.

"I am actually shocked. I was really nervous when we first shut down for a couple of months. Then we were doing curbside and I was doing local deliveries and I thought it was going to be a really rough year, but we have taken a lot of precautions up here and customers are coming in and they really want to make their homes as comfortable as possible,” Hartke said.



This Hoosier native's business ironically blossomed out of another economic downturn.

"I was living in New York working for W Hotels and at that point, right after 9/11, we weren't opening any new hotels, so I took some of the contacts I made in New York, like Michael Aram, who we've carried from day one, and built upon that,” Hartke reminisced.



That's grown to include other exclusive partnerships, including being the only store in Indiana to sell MacKenzie-Childs.