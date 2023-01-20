Sheriff's deputies recognized for actions in Hamilton County house fire rescue

Austin Rumer and Michael Foote were awared the Medal of Honor for risking their lives to save a man and a child last month.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Two Hamilton County sheriff’s deputies were recognized Thursday for their rescue efforts during a house fire last month.

Austin Rumer and Michael Foote received the Medal of Honor for risking their lives to save a man and a child on Dec. 7, 2022.

The frightening moments were caught on camera as the officers responded to the fire a home on East 196th Street.

The blaze was out of control when the deputies ran toward the house, rushing in and calling out in an effort to find people inside.

They found an adult male lying on the floor upstairs. Rumer evacuated him from the home.

The officers went back upstairs to to look for another person but didn't find anyone. They then had to crawl out as smoke filled the house.