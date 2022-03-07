Demotte man killed in Carroll County crash

The crash happened Saturday, March 5, around 9 p.m. on CR 1200 West.

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A Jasper County man was killed in a single-car crash in Carroll County Saturday.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office and Indiana State Police are investigating the crash, which occurred around 9 p.m. on March 5 on County Road 1200 West north of County Road 600 North.

Investigators believe 26-year-old Justin Patton of Demotte was driving north on CR 1200 West when his 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt left the roadway, struck a tree and rolled down an embankment. Patton was ejected from the vehicle and was found by first responders to be unresponsive.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Police believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash and toxicology results are pending.