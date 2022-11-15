1 dead in 2-vehicle crash in Tippecanoe County

James Slaughterbeck, 64, of Delphi, died in the crash.

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A Delphi man died in a two-vehicle crash in Tippecanoe County on Monday night.

The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Schuyler Avenue, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

James Slaughterbeck, 64, of Delphi, was driving a Cadillac SUV north on Schuyler Avenue.

Slaughterbeck was in the right lane and a Honda Accord driven by Nickolas Wade, 22, of Idaville, was in the left lane.

Slaughterbeck changed lanes to the left lane and hit the back of Wade's car causing both vehicles to spin off the road.

Slaughterbeck's SUV rolled into a ditch and Slaughterbeck was ejected as it rolled.

Investigators said Slaughterbeck and Wade both weren't wearing a seatbelt when their airbags deployed.

Slaughterbeck died in the crash. Wade complained of pain, but denied further treatment at the scene.