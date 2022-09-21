Delphi grain bin collapses after fire

All employees were accounted for and nobody was injured in the incident, according to the Delphi Fire Department.

DELPHI, Ind. — A grain bin collapsed onto a truck in Delphi Monday afternoon, just hours after a fire was reported at the facility.

It started Monday, Sept. 19 around 6:40 a.m. at Andersons, located at 3854 N. Anderson Drive, after fire was found in a large filter canister, the associated conveyors and a connected storage bin.

Firefighters were at the facility for three hours to put the fire out and make sure there was no risk of fire spreading to the rest of the facility.

Then, around 2:30 p.m. that same day, firefighters and medics returned to Andersons after a grain bin collapsed, hitting a truck.

According to the Delphi Fire Department, all employees were accounted for and nobody was injured in the incident.

Delphi is roughly 70 miles northwest of downtown Indianapolis.