Delivery drivers navigate slippery Indianapolis streets, snow-covered sidewalks

Many drivers continued their rounds, even as heavy snow fell Thursday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Many deliveries were canceled or postponed because of this week's snowstorm, but most drivers were back on the roads Friday, making their rounds.

Ari Ayinde is a courier for Pillow Logistics. We followed him dropping off and picking up items Friday, just like he did during the storm Wednesday and Thursday.

"Today is better," he said. "The sidewalks are clean, still slippery in some areas but mostly much better."

Delivery drivers tell us it's the neighborhood streets that are hard to navigate, because there's still snow on the ground and their vehicles might get stuck. Most sidewalks aren't cleared of snow yet.

Those conditions are why Sam Smith with George Thomas Florist said his six drivers were avoiding neighborhoods Friday, unless there's a time-sensitive arrangement to send.

"We're also up against Valentine's Day, so we're also keeping in the back of our mind if we get a van that gets in a wreck or something, we might not have that van next week, and that's a key time. Very, very busy," Smith said.

You can help by shoveling your sidewalks and walkways. Put down salt in areas that you know get slick, and if that's too much, Ayinde said maybe put out a container for the deliveries to be placed in.