Man hit, killed by semi-truck on central Indiana highway

Police said 23-year-old Jean Roodje, of Laurel, Delaware was pronounced dead at the scene.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Indiana — A pedestrian was struck and killed on the highway in Montgomery County early Monday morning, Indiana State Police said.

Just before 1 a.m., deputies were called to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 near the 38-mile marker. When deputies arrived, they found a Pontiac G6 that hit the cable barrier, but weren't able to find the driver.

Moments later, dispatchers started getting 911 calls reporting a pedestrian who had been hit by a semi-truck in the same area.

Investigators say a semi-truck was headed west on I-74 near the 38 mile marker just after 1 a.m.

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Jean Roodje, of Laurel, Delaware - who investigators believe was driving the Pontiac that crashed - was walking in the right lane on I-74.

The semi-truck driver tried to avoid hitting Roodje, but was unable to and hit him. Medics pronounced Roodje dead at the scene.