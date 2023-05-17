Deputies need help finding missing 11-year-old girl from Delaware County

Deputies said Shilo Beck was last seen May 16 around 8 p.m. in the 5900 block of West County Road 350 North, near North Webb and North Morrison roads.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — The Delaware County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding an 11-year-old girl, who went missing Tuesday night.

Deputies said Shilo Beck was last seen May 16 around 8 p.m. in the 5900 block of West County Road 350 North, near North Webb and North Morrison roads.

Beck is described as 4 feet 1 inch tall, and has brown hair with a purple streak in the back, blue eyes, and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black long-sleeve shirt with a sparkly emoji on the front, and black shoes.

"We have been conducting an extensive search since her disappearance was reported. We are actively investigating all leads and working tirelessly to locate Shilo and ensure her safe return home," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information on Beck's whereabouts is asked to call 911, dispatchers at 765-747-7878 or investigators at 765-747-7881.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.