FISHERS, Ind. — First responders in Fishers helped rescue a deer in distress Friday morning.

The event was captured on video and posted on the Fishers Police Department's social media pages.

The animal had apparently been struck by a vehicle along USA Parkway, then fell into a utility hole nearby.

Police officers and firefighters worked together to help the deer out of the hole and get it to safety.