ISP trooper who died in crash was once honored for saving someone's life - twice

Trooper Aaron Smith was called a "shining star" by peers after his death, and was once honored for saving two lives.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police Trooper Aaron Smith, who recently lost his life while trying to stop a pursuit, was recently honored for saving someone's life - in two separate situations that happened nearly a month apart last year.

On October 22, 2022, around 12:59 a.m., Indianapolis Dispatch received a call of a person shot on the exit ramp to Emerson Avenue of I-70.

Troopers Aaron Smith and Hunter McCord responded to the call, according to ISP.

Trooper Smith reportedly arrived first and checked the gunshot victim, who was sitting in the front seat of her vehicle with blood leaking from the driver door.

Smith soon learned she had been shot in the left hip area.

Trooper McCord arrived soon after and quickly grabbed her first

aid kit from her car, and ran up to give Smith medical supplies.

Smith advised McCord that they needed to pull the woman out of her vehicle to begin rendering aid, because the gunshot wound was too high up on the left leg to apply a tourniquet.

Smith packed the wound with gauze and began applying pressure for the wound to stop bleeding. McCord cut the victim’s pants and began to scan for an exit wound and for any other injuries.

Medical personnel arrived on scene, took over medical care, and transported the woman to a local hospital. She survived.

Trooper McCord and Trooper Smith were commended together for their "extraordinary conduct in saving the life of a fellow human being" back in April.

A little over a month later, Smith would save another life.

On November 16, 2022, around 2:31 a.m., Trooper Smith was patrolling the area of West Street and Washington Street in Indianapolis, when he reportedly saw a vehicle disregard the red light for Washington Street, westbound, at West Street.

He stopped the car, and the driver quickly got out and told Trooper Smith he had been shot.

Smith performed first aid to the man's upper left arm and left hand.

He also immediately applied a tourniquet to the victim’s left arm and the bleeding stopped.

Medics arrived and soon took over life saving measures. The victim survived the injuries.