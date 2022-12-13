Decatur Central High School locked down during investigation into weapon on campus

District officials told parents that while the incident is concerning, they don't believe there's an active threat to the school.

INDIANAPOLIS — A weapon was found on campus at Decatur Central High School prompting a "soft lockdown" and students to be detained, the school district said.

A parent told school officials Tuesday afternoon that a student potentially had a weapon, according to the Metropolitan School District of Decatur Township. As a precaution, the school was put into a "soft lockdown," which means no movement within the building without administrative approval.

Classes continued, with students learning as usual, while school police and IMPD investigated.

Police ultimately found the weapon. At around 3:45 p.m., the district told 13News the students involved were detained and the lockdown was lifted. The district didn't say how many students were detained.

"We take this situation extremely seriously and will issue the appropriate disciplinary action, per school district policy," said Emily LeMay with the school district.

Parents were notified about the lockdown and investigation and were later given an update when the lockdown was lifted.

LeMay told parents that while the incident is concerning, district officials don't believe there's an active threat to the school.

"We understand these reports add additional anxiety to parents, students, school district staff, and our community," LeMay said.

She also encouraged parents and guardians to speak with their kids about the "importance of making good decisions and knowing what is and is not appropriate to bring to school."