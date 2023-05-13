The Madison County coroner will perform an autopsy to determine how he died.

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson Police are investigating after a body was found on the White River Saturday morning near the Rangeline Nature Preserve on the city's west side.

Officers spoke with the kayaker who located the body while paddling on the river approximately a quarter mile west of Rangeline Road.

Authorities recovered the body that police described as a white male.

His identity is being withheld until proper notifications can be made.

The Madison County Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death during an autopsy in the coming days.