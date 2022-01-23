Death investigation underway at Shelbyville casino

The coroner's office was called to Horseshoe Indianapolis Racing and Casino on a report of a person found dead in the casino's parking garage.

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — An investigation is underway at a Shelby County casino after a person was found dead in the casino's parking garage.

The unidentified person was found dead in the parking garage at Horseshoe Indianapolis Racing Casino on North Michigan Road in Shelbyville on Sunday afternoon.

At around 2 p.m., the Shelby County Coroner's Office was called to the casino to investigate.

Shelby County Coroner Bradley Rund said his office's death investigators as well as multiple law enforcement agencies were conducting a thorough investigation.

Investigators are withholding information about the person's gender, identity and circumstances of death pending notification of the family and an autopsy to be completed.

The autopsy is scheduled for Monday afternoon.