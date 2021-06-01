Person found dead on Indy's south side

Homicide detectives are conducting a death investigation in the 600 block of Carson Avenue, near South Keystone and East Hanna avenues.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is conducting a death investigation on the city's south side Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the 600 block of Carson Avenue, near South Keystone and East Hanna avenues, around 11:30 a.m. on a report of an unresponsive person.

Police found the body, and medics pronounced the person dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.