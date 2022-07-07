IMPD investigating after person found dead in car outside home on city's east side

The people that live at the home told police they woke up and saw the car in their yard.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is conducting a death investigation after a person was found dead in a car on the city's east side Thursday morning.

Police responded to a welfare check in the 1100 block of North Ridgeview Drive, near 10th Street and North Arlington Avenue, shortly after 8 a.m.

The people that live at the home told police they woke up and saw the car in their yard.

Police told 13News homicide detectives are investigating due to trauma on the body found in the car. It is standard procedure to conduct death investigations when the circumstances are unclear.

The Marion County Coroner's Office will determine the person's exact cause of death.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.