Deal made to improve housing conditions at Lugar Tower apartments in downtown Indianapolis

Dealmakers are hoping it will help improve conditions after over 40 complaints about the apartment's environment and crime this year.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — A deal to improve conditions at a large apartment building in downtown Indianapolis has been made.

The Indiana Attorney General and the Indianapolis Housing Agency are hoping the deal will better conditions after over 40 complaints about the Lugar Towers' condition and crime.

The subsidized housing on Fort Wayne Avenue, near Massachusetts Avenue, is 17 stories tall and has 250 units for seniors and people with disabilities.

The city's crime mapping tool reports indicates 17 assaults, two robberies and 19 break-ins this year on the same block as the towers.