Newborn dies after 2-vehicle Wayne County crash

Officers said one of the drivers involved in the crash was nine months pregnant with twins, one of which did not survive.

HAGERSTOWN, Ind. — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office and Hagerstown Police Department are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Saturday that killed a newborn.

Officers responded to a report of a crash in the area of 17305 Lamar Road, near North County Road 900 East, around 12:30 p.m.

According to an initial investigation, a 2008 Ford Escort, driven by 44-year-old Shibu Thannikkunnath, of Indianapolis, was going east on Lamar Road when it crossed the center line, at the top of a hill, to avoid a homeowner cutting the grass alongside the roadway.

At the same time, a 2015 Ford Explorer, driven by 24-year-old Cheyanne Garringer, of Hagerstown, was going west on Lamar Road and went over the hill, where Thannikkunnath's vehicle crashed into hers.

Officers said Garringer, who was nine months pregnant with twins, was seriously injured in the crash. She was taken to Reid Health for her injuries and an emergency caesarian section surgery to deliver the infants. Only one of the infants survived.

Thannikkunnath was also taken to Reid Health for injuries he had in the crash. His condition is not known at this time.

Wayne County Emergency Communications, Hagerstown Police Department, Hagerstown Fire Department, Richmond Fire Department Drone Team and Road One Towing also assisted in the investigation.

Hagerstown is roughly 60 miles east of downtown Indianapolis.