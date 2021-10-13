Deadly shooting under investigation on Indy's northwest side

Officers were called late Tuesday to the 2100 block of Wheatgrass Way.

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a person was fatally shot shot late Tuesday.

It happened in the 2100 block of Wheatgrass Way, which is just southwest of 79th Street and Harcourt Road.

An Indianapolis Metro Police spokesperson said officers responding to a report of a person shot found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition but died a short time later.

Police have not provided any information about a suspect or motive.