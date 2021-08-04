1 person dead in Madison County single-vehicle crash

The Madison County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened Thursday morning.
According to officials, a Black 1998 Honda Accord was driving on Country Road 300 North shortly before 2:30 a.m. and went off the road and hit a tree near the County Road 500 West intersection.
The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials have not released the driver's identity at this time.
Madison County EMA, Frankton Fire Department and Anderson Fire Department assisted the Madison County Sheriff's Department at the scene.
