1 person dead in Madison County single-vehicle crash

The Madison County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened Thursday morning.

According to officials, a Black 1998 Honda Accord was driving on Country Road 300 North shortly before 2:30 a.m. and went off the road and hit a tree near the County Road 500 West intersection.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials have not released the driver's identity at this time.