The crash involved multiple semi trailers on the southbound side of I-65 north of the Thorntown exit.

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A deadly crash shut down all southbound lanes of Interstate 65 overnight north of the State Road 47/Thorntown exit Monday.

The crash occurred late Sunday night near the rest area and involved multiple semi trailers.

Boone County dispatch confirmed one fatality.

Crews were still working to untangle the wreckage as of 6 a.m. Monday.

Southbound traffic is diverting at State Road 28 to use U.S. 52 and county roads to bypass the crash scene.

